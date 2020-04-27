Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.