Gerard Wendolowski Sells 8,334 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASPU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. 55,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,824. The company has a market cap of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Aspen Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPU. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

