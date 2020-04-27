Gibson Energy (GEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.61.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

