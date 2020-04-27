GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of GLNCY stock remained flat at $$3.45 during trading hours on Monday. 247,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.98.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

