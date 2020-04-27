Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.25-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.90-2.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.78 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $761.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

