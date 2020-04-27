Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 694.42 ($9.13).

LON LRE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 576.50 ($7.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 710.16. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

