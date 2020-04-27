Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.