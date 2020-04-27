Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.