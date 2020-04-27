Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.37 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00006466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bisq, KuCoin and TradeOgre. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $39.37 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 40,282,140 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, Coinall, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

