Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166 ($2.18).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of Halfords Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 95.40 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 million and a PE ratio of 4.59. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.27).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.