Hastings Group’s (HSTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 194.40 ($2.56). 243,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.51. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.93). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

