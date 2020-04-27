Hercules Capital (HTGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $961.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

