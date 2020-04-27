Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 55.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,418,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

