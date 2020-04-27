Hiscox’s (HSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.33 ($16.93).

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 961.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,276.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

