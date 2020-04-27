Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.