Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.