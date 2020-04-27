Huttig Building Products (HBP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

