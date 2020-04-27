iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

