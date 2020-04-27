Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $149.01 on Monday. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Icon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Icon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

