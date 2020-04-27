IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of IEX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,956. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.63. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $239,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

