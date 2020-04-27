INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISMAY stock remained flat at $$4.05 during trading on Monday. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Get INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR alerts:

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.