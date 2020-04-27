Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.78 ($9.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (down previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a one year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 459.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

