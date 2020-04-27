Insider Buying: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director William L. Atwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 766,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

