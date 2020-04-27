Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

