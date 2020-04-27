Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Sells 1,652 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 1,202,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,346. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

