Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TDY opened at $316.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

