Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Lowered to $12.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 726 properties totaling 65.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.