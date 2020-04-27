Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Stake Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2,370.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,760 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 5,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.