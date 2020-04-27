Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 15.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.56. 35,969,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,446,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

