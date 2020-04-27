Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 27th (DAI, DBK, ENI, G1A, GRG, GXI, LHN, MAB1, PSON, SAN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 27th:

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Daimler AG alerts:

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 43 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) had its price target trimmed by Shore Capital from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 660 ($8.68). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.61) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,340 ($43.94) to GBX 2,690 ($35.39). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.