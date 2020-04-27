Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canfor Pulp Products (CFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX):

4/24/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

4/7/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

3/5/2020 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.58 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$247.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.