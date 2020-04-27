Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.04 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $160.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.12 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $747.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.18 million to $843.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $865.91 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

