iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.59. 1,148,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

