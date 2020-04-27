iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Reduced by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.88. 984,944 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

