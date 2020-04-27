iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 20.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,762,000.

IWF traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.21. 151,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

