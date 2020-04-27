iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 4.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $213.30. 89,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $222.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6126 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

