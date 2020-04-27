iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stock Holdings Raised by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000.

BATS IYJ traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,559 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

