iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Raised by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.20% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $72.77. 4,913,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,612. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

