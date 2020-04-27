iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.16. 237,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,431. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $261.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7253 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

