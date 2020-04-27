J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $333.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.80 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. TheStreet lowered J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.18.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. J2 Global has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.