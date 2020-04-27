Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Underperform

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of CBGPY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.