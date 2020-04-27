John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.84. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $948.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

