JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.68 ($6.60).

Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.69 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.14 ($7.14). 35,425,919 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.05. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

