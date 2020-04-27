Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRTX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

KRTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. 9,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares in the company, valued at $685,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

