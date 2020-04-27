Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd comprises 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 203,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 124,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 282,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

