Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 25.6% in April

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 19,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $99,155,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

