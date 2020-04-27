KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,799. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

