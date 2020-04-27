LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $186.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $19.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 341,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

