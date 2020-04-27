Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 43 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 53.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

