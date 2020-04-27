LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. LAIX has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAIX. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in LAIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,405,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 970,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

